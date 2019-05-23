Well, those cows never seem to stop coming (work and work). Keep those rags and machines humming.
Moo-ve along please, loiterers.
Putnam County Sheriffs Deputies in Indiana responded to quite the calf, I mean call, recently.
"Folks, apparently we have a new problem occurring in our peaceful community," the department said in a Facebook post.
"Cow loitering."
Deputies on the night shift received a cow tip, saying a few of them were hanging out at the local gas station. Police herd the cows had been seen blocking the lane to the car wash, and were really milking their stay there.
"To top it all off, they didn't even purchase anything. #Rude!!" the department wrote.
How dair-y they? Hard not to have a cow over that kind of loitering.
After returning the cows to their owner, deputies called it "just another day in rural Indiana law enforcement."
They also didn't seize from pun opportunities, even taking beef with themselves overlooking some more in the comments.
"Darn it!!! Just realized we could have said "cowmmunity"
"When we took the cows into custody they asked why. We told them 'it's pasture curfew'."
Nicely done, Putnam County Sheriffs, utterly impressive stuff.