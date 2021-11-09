SPOKANE, Wash. - "We get deer in here all the time we get turkeys here I've heard of moose in here but this Is the first time I've gotten to enjoy them and it really has been enjoyable," Kira Barker, one Spokane mom said.
KHQ first told you about the injured moose on the loose in one Spokane neighborhood last week but now we're getting answers from Fish and Wildlife about why they can't just move the moose.
Meet Chocolate Mousse.
"Like mousse," Kira Barker said.
Brownie and Cocoa or at least that's what Kira Barker's children call the three moose now nestled in her neighborhood.
"Yesterday they spent a good portion of the day in my backyard with their noses pressed up against our windows and eating our bushes that I hadn't pruned which was super helpful," she said.
A unique sight.
"They're so majestic," she said.
That started two weeks ago.
"And she's pretty much been here every day for the last 16 days with her two calves," she said.
Moose sightings happen a lot in the area.
"Probably every two or three weeks a moose shows up in a neighborhood and in most cases, we advise people to just give it space don't harass them and they'll move on," Kristin Mansfield, the Washington State Wildlife Veterinarian said.
But this time, the sightings have come with concerns.
Chocolate Mousse here has some kind of shoulder injury putting her and her two babies at risk.
"We're monitoring the situation. Unfortunately, with the injury she appears to have there aren't many options for treating her," Mansfield said.
Mansfield said this is the best situation for the moose to be in and darting and relocating would just put her in danger.
"As long as we have tolerant neighbors here and she doesn't become a danger to herself or the neighbors this really is the best place for her," she said.
It's important that if a moose is in your neighborhood to not pet or feed them. It's best to leave them alone.
"We really need neighbors to give her space because if they start to feel pressured especially mom, she is likely to become reactive and defensive and at that point, she becomes a danger," she said.
It's best not to provide your own first aid and let the professionals work.
"You know this is not their permanent environment but if it's a place she feels safe to heal I'm glad that the neighbors are accommodating," Barker said.
Mansfield said the recovery process will still take time, a couple weeks at least.
Again, if you do see a moose in your backyard keep your distance and call Fish and Wildlife for help.