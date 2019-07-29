Keith Lincoln, a former Washington State University football great, passed away Saturday in Pullman. He was 80.
Lincoln, affectionately known as the "Moose of the Palouse," starred for the Cougars as a triple-threat running back from 1958-60. Lincoln ran, passed and kicked for WSU under Jim Sutherland, setting school records in career rushing yards (1,501), single-season punting average (43.4 in 1959) and a career punting average (40.3).
"We are saddened to hear the news of Keith's passing," said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. "Keith served this university with tremendous pride, both as a student-athlete as well as his time leading our alumni association. Keith will be remembered fondly by Cougars everywhere and our thoughts are with his family at this time."
Lincoln went on to be drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 1961 NFL Draft and was a second-round pick with the San Diego Chargers in the 1961 American Football League Draft, where he eventually signed.
Lincoln was a First-Team All-Pro selection and five time all-star, taking home MVP honors in both the AFL championship and AFL All-Star games in 1963. He racked up 329 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a 51-10 rout over the Boston Patriots in the championship game that year, the only title San Diego has won.
A Hall of Fame Member of the Chargers, state of Washington and Inland Northwest Sports, Lincoln was also named to the Chargers' 40th Anniversary All-Time Team and WSU's all-time Cougar team.
Lincoln was an assistant coach at Idaho in 1960 and WSU in 1971. After retiring from football, he returned to Pullman, serving as the executive director of WSU's alumni association for over 25 years prior to retiring in 2003.