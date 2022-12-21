Moose rescued from Little Spokane River in Elk thanks to eagle-eyed couple

ELK, Wash. - A moose is safe and reunited with her calf in Elk, Washington, after an eagle-eyed couple noticed she was in trouble and alerted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD).
According to WDFD Communications Manager Staci Lehman, the couple initially thought they saw an eagle struggling on the ice of the Little Spokane River. They called WDFD after they realized it was a moose.
"We initially said we wouldn’t attempt a rescue because wild animals, cold weather and water are a recipe for a human to get hurt," Lehman wrote in an email.
A WDFD officer went to check on the situation, worried the homeowners might attempt to rescue the moose. Once on-site, the officer, in consultation with fire fighters from the Pend Oreille Fire Department, determined they could safely attempt to get the moose out.
After several hours, crews managed to lasso the moose, clear a channel of ice and drag her out. She rested for about ten minutes with Officer Severin Erickson holding her head, then got up and joined her nearby calf to forage on some trees and bushes.
Lehman stressed people should not attempt to rescue animals, as they can easily end up under water or under the ice and hypothermia can set in within minutes.
"Wild animals do not understand that people are trying to help and can injure them by kicking or pushing them under," said Lehman. "It then becomes a human rescue operation that can put our first responders in danger. While no one wants to see an animal die, sometimes the risk to human life is the determining factor."