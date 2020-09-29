COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Woodland Middle School has an extra student Tuesday afternoon after a moose wandered onto campus.
According to Coeur d'Alene Public Schools, the school and Coeur d'Alene Police are working with Idaho Fish and game for how to address the moose.
In the meantime, all students are safe and the school has devised a release plan for students to safely reach the bus loop, the parent pick-up line and to exit campus to walk home.
Parents picking up students after school are asked to follow the directions of police officers as traffic is being rerouted in the parking lot.
So far, the moose has been great about following social distancing guidelines, although staff have yet to find a mask big enough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.