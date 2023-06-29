The Moran Creek Fire has burned over 50 acres, lost 7 structures, put 45 homes under a level 2 evacuation and put 115 homes under a level 1 evacuation. 

Updated: June 29 at 7:48 p.m.

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office and Fire District Seven has issued a level 3 evacuation for the area if Arden Butte Road.

Level 3 evacuations means to "leave immediately", danger is current or imminent in your area.

Level 2 evacuation is still in effect for Moran Creek Road.

Updated: June 29 at 6:07 p.m.

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has issued level 2 evacuations for the area of 783 Arden Butte Road and all of Moran Creek Road. 

Level 2 evacuations mean to "get set" and be prepared to leave at any moment. 

Fire crews and deputies are actively fighting this fire. 

