ARDEN, Wash. - The Moran Creek Fire has burned over 50 acres, lost 7 structures, put 45 homes under a level 2 evacuation and put 115 homes under a level 1 evacuation.
Updated: June 29 at 7:48 p.m.
The Stevens County Sheriff's Office and Fire District Seven has issued a level 3 evacuation for the area if Arden Butte Road.
Level 3 evacuations means to "leave immediately", danger is current or imminent in your area.
Level 2 evacuation is still in effect for Moran Creek Road.
Updated: June 29 at 6:07 p.m.
The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has issued level 2 evacuations for the area of 783 Arden Butte Road and all of Moran Creek Road.
Level 2 evacuations mean to "get set" and be prepared to leave at any moment.
Fire crews and deputies are actively fighting this fire.