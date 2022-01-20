Missoula school bus drivers needed
Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - More bus routes have been cancelled for students in the Moses Lake School District (MLSD).

Students had 14 routes canceled Thursday morning. Friday, 12 routes are being canceled due to a lack of transportation staff and it's a lot of the same routes from the day before.

The routes being canceled Friday:

  • Route 28 – Groff, Chief Moses, MLHS
  • Route 34 – Peninsula, MLHS
  • Route 37 – Sage Point, Frontier
  • Route 38 – Midway, Frontier
  • Route 45 – Longview, Chief Moses, MLHS
  • Route 46 – Longview, Chief Moses
  • Route 51 – North, Endeavor, MLHS
  • Route 53 – Larson, Endeavor
  • Route 61 – Knolls Vista, MLHS
  • Route 66 – Park Orchard, Frontier
  • Route 68 – Park Orchard, Frontier
  • Route 74 – Frontier, MLHS

If parents need to find the nearest route that hasn't been canceled, MLSD has a route map set up that allows one to input their address and find nearby bus stops. 

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!