MOSES LAKE, Wash. - More bus routes have been cancelled for students in the Moses Lake School District (MLSD).
Students had 14 routes canceled Thursday morning. Friday, 12 routes are being canceled due to a lack of transportation staff and it's a lot of the same routes from the day before.
The routes being canceled Friday:
- Route 28 – Groff, Chief Moses, MLHS
- Route 34 – Peninsula, MLHS
- Route 37 – Sage Point, Frontier
- Route 38 – Midway, Frontier
- Route 45 – Longview, Chief Moses, MLHS
- Route 46 – Longview, Chief Moses
- Route 51 – North, Endeavor, MLHS
- Route 53 – Larson, Endeavor
- Route 61 – Knolls Vista, MLHS
- Route 66 – Park Orchard, Frontier
- Route 68 – Park Orchard, Frontier
- Route 74 – Frontier, MLHS
If parents need to find the nearest route that hasn't been canceled, MLSD has a route map set up that allows one to input their address and find nearby bus stops.