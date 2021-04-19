"You pray that nothing falls on your house and that you can find your way out if it does," Spokane resident, Sue Koziol said.
Sue Koziol lives on the south hill, and usually she's pretty prepared for windy days.
She says yesterday, they missed that memo.
"I didn't know we were going to have winds yesterday, usually we hear it on the news we prepare- get a to go bag and charge because we ted to lose power here," added Koziol.
And lose power they did, but not just that, a huge tree that smashed into the ground around 7:30 Sunday night.
"It sounded like a freight train came thru and my neighbors over here watched the tree come down and we heard it and so all these wires were on the ground and they were live wires," Koziol said.
People in this part of town have had plenty of experience with downed trees, especially this year.
Koziol jokes with how close they've gotten with the tree service workers.
"We got a couple people coming out who have been in our yard before, I think I'm going to have the tree people on speed dial."
The block of Fiske and 15th has since regained power, and so has most of Spokane.
Now home owners with damage say it's time to get to work on the repairs, again.