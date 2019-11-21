SPOKANE, Wash. - A number of new job listings have appeared for Amazon's upcoming Spokane facility, bringing the total number up to 12.
As of Thursday, November 21, these are the jobs listed for the Spokane fulfillment center:
- Procurement Operations Analyst
- Sr. HR Assistant, NACF
- Ops Admin, NACF
- HR Business Partner II, NACF
- Finance Manager
- Senior Financial Analyst
- HR Manager, NACF
- Sr. Site HR Manager
- IT Support Engineer I
- GEG1 Operations Manager
- GEG1 Area Manager
- Amazon Operations: Area Manager 2020 (Entry Level) PNW
The West Plains Amazon fulfillment center isn't slated to open until mid-2020. The facility itself is 2.5 million square feet and cost $181 million to construct.
