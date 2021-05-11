This afternoon we will look for mostly sunny skies with light winds in place as we push into the low 70s. A sagging low to the north of us will bring the potential for some mountain showers again around the panhandle and into Montana. We aren't ruling out the chance for a lightning strike. That being said, it does appear as though if that were to happen at all it would likely be into Montana.
Tomorrow a weak front pushes through which will bring some mid to high level cloud cover leaving us sitting under mostly cloudy skies. Those cloudy skies could squeeze out a couple of showers. The Northern Mountains will be a bigger watch spot for that action.