We have a nice mix of sun and clouds today as you look out your window. Temperatures are aiming for the mid to upper 40's before dipping to the low 30's overnight. Tonight partly cloudy skies are expected.
Tomorrow is looking like another day of conditions pretty similar to today. We will expect it to be a little warmer out with partly to mostly sunny skies. By night, partly cloudy skies will again be what we are looking for.
After what looks to be the best day of the week on Friday, changes are on the horizon Saturday. A cold front moving in will dip temperatures, bring breezy conditions as well as a chance for valley rain and mountain snow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.