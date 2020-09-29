BLAINE, Wash. - After weeks without any confirmed sightings, more Asian giant hornets have been reported in Western Washington.
According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, one person in the Blaine area reported several sightings of the hornets.
Two specimens were collected and another was photographed attacking a wasp nest.
Another neighbor in the area reported having a dead hornet on their porch but threw it away.
