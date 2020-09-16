Yup, that's right. As you gaze outside your window you are indeed seeing another smoky day. Air quality levels are still indicating that you should be indoors, so hopefully you have found something good to binge on Netflix! Keep in mind, the smoky air is not good for your pets either. Please limit their time outdoors.
Daytime highs are set for the mid 70s, dropping to the mid 50s overnight. Tomorrow we are yet again expecting widespread smoke. We do have a system on the move Friday into Saturday which could provide some relief as showers are possible and the wind is expected to shift directions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.