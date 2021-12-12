Monday's Highs

We start the day with temperatures in the upper 20's to low 30s across much of the Inland Northwest. The Spokane Metro region holds on to rain/snow chances through the morning and evening commute.  As we look towards our Sunday highs, temperatures continue to sit slightly above average for this time of the year with much of the region in the upper-30s to mid-40s. 

Renew A Ride

