Another system is bringing more snow to the Inland Northwest, with 1-3" possible Friday near Spokane.
Light to moderate snow can be expected through Friday. There will be the potential for localized pockets of freezing rain. Areas of light to moderate snow will remain in the forecast through the weekend. A very cool and unsettled weather pattern will settle over the region next week. This will result in temperatures well below normal and a very good chance for moderate to heavy snow, according to the National Weather Service.
For next week, models continue to support a break in our active winter weather pattern as high pressure briefly passes through. Temperatures will be quite chilly starting off in the single digits to low teens each morning and only warming into the 20's.