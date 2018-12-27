While some folks in the Spokane area got a bit of a white Christmas, the encore Wednesday didn't disappoint, and it looks as if more snow is on the way to end the week.
The National Weather Service reported that 2.8 inches of fell in Spokane through late Wednesday night, a single-day high for the current season.
Temperatures below freezing kept some snow around the area Thursday, but caused some slick conditions, leading to dozens of accidents according to the Washington State Patrol.
While Inland Northwest residents got the chance to catch up on some snow shoveling and blowing Thursday, it seems like more work is on the horizon. The next system is expected to roll in overnight Friday into Saturday bringing an estimated 1-3" of new snow.
Temperatures are expected to warm up into the 40's Saturday afternoon, leading to a cold front Saturday night bringing in some rain along with wind gusts.
Things are expected to calm down heading into the new year where an extended stretch of dry, cool weather is expected as we start off 2019.
Love it or hate it, Spokane sure looks wonderful with a fresh white coat! We could get a little more snow Friday night-Saturday morning, I'll have the latest on that system coming up on @KHQLocalNews at 5/6pm! See you then! pic.twitter.com/xFZR3JmBGx— Blake Jensen (@KHQBlakeJensen) December 27, 2018