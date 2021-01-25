The light snow that we began the day with will continue to taper off as we head into the afternoon hours across the Inland Northwest. Spokane is expected to continue to sit under cloudy skies with calm winds in place. High temperatures will hover around freezing before dropping to the mid 20s overnight.
Tomorrow we will start out with mostly cloudy skies. Things should be pretty calm through the day. The overnight hours into Wednesday is when we will be watching for more snow to arrive. By the time that system is done with us we could see a couple to a few inches of accumulation.
