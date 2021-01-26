After another round of light snow this morning we are transitioning over to cloudy skies that will gradually clear out as we head into the evening hours. Daytime highs will sit around freezing before dipping to the mid 20s overnight.
It's during the overnight hours that we will watch for that next band of snow to arrive. That system has the National Weather Service issuing Winter Weather Advisories for many locations. For Spokane a few inches at most of accumulation is expected. That being said, you will still want to give yourself extra time to get to work tomorrow morning. It doesn't take much for us to see slow going conditions. After tomorrow you probably still won't want to wash the car quite yet, we will continue to see active weather chances through our 7 Day Forecast!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.