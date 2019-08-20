SPOKANE, Wash. - More Spokane leaders are speaking out after a video showing Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea interviewing members of a group that trains young men in "Christian warfare," came to light.
Here is a list of statements KHQ has received from Spokane area leaders and candidates running for office:
"We cannot be silent in the wake of extremist speech. We need to acknowledge the fear this instills in many of our friends and neighbors. I condemn the hurtful and radical rhetoric of Rep. Matt Shea. Those comments have no place in our community." - Cindy Wendle, Candidate for Spokane City Council President
"I strongly condemn Representative Matt Shea’s divisive and extreme rhetoric and ideology. I believe in inclusive and open leadership that equally represents all residents. I call on his constituents to make their decision about what values they want represented in Olympia." - Nadine Woodward, Candidate for Spokane Mayor
"I agree with the NAACP and call on every person running for office in our region to denounce Matt Shea, his threats of violence and intimidation, and ask for his immediate resignation or removal from office." - Ben Stuckart, Spokane City Council President and Candidate for Spokane Mayor
"I am an advocate for equal rights for everyone, and believe strongly in developing/maintaining an inclusive workplace that values diversity and opposes bias. Those are organizational values that the Spokane Fire Department supports and celebrates.” - Brian Schaeffer, Spokane Fire Chief
"I do not believe anyone should live in constant fear and I condemn Rep. Shea’s behavior and associations. He should not be representing anyone from this area. He instills hatred and fear everywhere he goes. He needs to resign. The sooner the better. This is not the community I want for my children or grandchildren." - Karen Stratton, Spokane City Council Member
"Mr. Shea's words demonstrate that he has pledged his allegiance and service to something other than our constitutionally formed government and community." - Breean Beggs, Spokane City Council Member and Candidate for Spokane City Council President
"There is no place in our community for this kind of hate,” Council member Lori Kinnear said. “We pledged to uphold the constitution of the State of Washington when we took office. I stand by that pledge.” - Lori Kinnear, Spokane City Council Member
"Any person who supports such efforts poses an imminent threat to our community and has no place in civil society, let along our state's governing body. Matt Shea uses his platform to promote hate and violence." - Spokane chapter of the NAACP
"I am deeply troubled by the hate and divisiveness that has erupted in our region. We have a responsibility to stand together against individuals and ideologies that seek to divide or perpetuate hateful rhetoric. Our community deserves honorable leadership and the right to feel safe. Divisive behaviors by any elected officials or candidates are not welcome in Spokane Valley, the community we love so dearly. As elected officials, our priorities should always be to make sure all voices are heard and are welcomed no matter their beliefs, as that makes our community a better place to live, work, and play." - Brandi Peetz, Spokane Valley City Council
"It's a fool that doesn't look closely at where the indicators are and that's what's being done right now. Indicators are being flashed to the fourth legislative district that they have someone in office that does not need to be there." - Beva Miles - Chair of the Republicans of Spokane County
"Spokane NOW stands with, next to, and behind the Spokane NAACP in their call for Matt Shea’s removal from office. Hate has no place in our community nor in our government. We affirm the calls for Shea’s resignation and ask for it as well.
The obvious and subtle tones of Rep. Shea’s actions, comments, writings, speeches, videos, etc. are destructive, harmful, divisive, provocational, and leave little room for any interpretation otherwise.
As of today, the Spokane Police Guild has called for Shea's resignation due to clear ideological differences with upholding the Constitution and citizen's rights. Many organizations, who may differ on certain issues, have come together with one voice to condemn Shea's harmful and violent rhetoric that incites hatred. This is a turning point for citizens to demand accountability from legislators to protect the people of Eastern Washington." - Spokane chapter of National Organization of Women