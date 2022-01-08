During the overnight hours, the clouds will clear as temperatures fall into the teens and 20s across the Inland Northwest. Sunday brings more sunshine and seasonably average temperatures. If you are an outdoors lover, this is the day to get outside... but be careful of the ice. Highs across the region on Sunday hold on to the low to mid-30s. 

