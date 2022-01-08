During the overnight hours, the clouds will clear as temperatures fall into the teens and 20s across the Inland Northwest. Sunday brings more sunshine and seasonably average temperatures. If you are an outdoors lover, this is the day to get outside... but be careful of the ice. Highs across the region on Sunday hold on to the low to mid-30s.
Tags
Current Contests
Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
19°
35° / 19°
4 AM
20°
5 AM
21°
6 AM
21°
7 AM
23°
8 AM
23°
Most Popular
Articles
- School closures for Friday, Jan. 7
- WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Prepare for another round of snow and wind that could impact the start of school
- Governor Jay Inslee to hold media briefing about COVID-19 Wednesday
- Multiple vehicles collide on Trent and Freya
- Caleb Sharpe pleads guilty to murder for shooting at Freeman High School
- North Spokane shooting leaves one dead; suspect detained
- Spokane County sets new daily record for reported COVID-19 cases
- WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Prepare for a significant snow storm
- Avalanche closes Interstate 90 at Idaho/Montana state line
- Multiple children taken into CPS custody following house fire, police investigating
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2022 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.