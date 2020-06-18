Daytime highs are heading into the mid 70's today with sunshine in place! Grab the sunglasses and don't forget the sunscreen. Scattered showers will stick around the mountain locations and panhandle with clearing skies tonight.
We could see some patchy fog to get our day started tomorrow. That will burn off and we will expect mostly sunny skies. Ahead of our next front moving in mostly cloudy skies are anticipated tomorrow night. Temperatures should be in the upper 70's to low 80's.
