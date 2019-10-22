Traffic collisions are the leading cause of death in teens ages 15 to 18.
In 2017, statistics show six teenagers died every day in traffic collisions. A new study says the number of young drivers is rising, which increases the risk of all drivers on the road.
This year more parents are able to afford insurance costs, putting more teens behind the wheel. So, whether you've got a brand new teen driver or your kid has had their license for a few months, there's some stuff you can do as a parent to help them drive safer.
First, give your teen lots of practice. Young drivers are more likely to crash if they're in a new situation, so by getting in the car with your teen when it starts snowing, you can help better guide them through slippery roads.
Next, if you feel your kid is in a dangerous situation because it's snowing or a weekend night, offer them a ride. AAA also says, don't let your kid in the car with a new driver, or let your teen's friends pile into their car.
Teens driving is something that everyone needs to be aware of on the road, because teens are three times more likely to be in a deadly crash than adults.
