Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties and Spokane Area. In Idaho, Idaho Palouse and Coeur d'Alene Area. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * Additional Details: Best potential for strongest winds of up to 65 mph will be in the late afternoon and early evening hours on Sunday. A brief local burst to 70 mph is possible with the cold front. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&