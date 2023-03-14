The landscape of affordable housing in Spokane is set to change. During a city council meeting on March. 13, Impact Fees for developers were approved six to one. Facilities charges along with the affordable housing waver passed five to two. 

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane business and housing builders say they will be shutting down more than 2,000 construction projects across the region, according to the Spokane Association of Realtors (Spokane REALTOR®).

On March. 13, the Spokane City Council held an emergency ordinance vote where there will now be a 10-fold increase in impact fees. 

"March 13th will forever be remembered at the day housing died in Spokane," Spokane REALTOR® President, Tom Hormel, following the vote.

In a poll conducted by Spokane REALTORS® and the Spokane Homebuilders Association, the top 100+ builders, developers and realtors were asked the impact of these fees:

  • 88.71% say these rates would be harmful to their business
  • 73.68% say they would stop projects in development immediately

According to Spokane REALTOR®, under this new plan a single-family home could see: 

  • Water hook-up fee's will increase from $1,200 to $10,700 or $17,345
  • Sewer hook-up fee's will increase from $2,000 to $8,500
  • Transportation fees will increase between $6,500 and $11,400 per home.

Based on the 2020 census, one-in-four Spokane families are under-housed and this increase alone will price out nearly 8,000 more families trying to buy a home in Spokane, Spokane REALTOR® reports.

City council members who voted in favor of this say these impact fees were not keeping pace with the growth of Spokane. 

