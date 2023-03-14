SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane business and housing builders say they will be shutting down more than 2,000 construction projects across the region, according to the Spokane Association of Realtors (Spokane REALTOR®).
On March. 13, the Spokane City Council held an emergency ordinance vote where there will now be a 10-fold increase in impact fees.
"March 13th will forever be remembered at the day housing died in Spokane," Spokane REALTOR® President, Tom Hormel, following the vote.
In a poll conducted by Spokane REALTORS® and the Spokane Homebuilders Association, the top 100+ builders, developers and realtors were asked the impact of these fees:
- 88.71% say these rates would be harmful to their business
- 73.68% say they would stop projects in development immediately
According to Spokane REALTOR®, under this new plan a single-family home could see:
- Water hook-up fee's will increase from $1,200 to $10,700 or $17,345
- Sewer hook-up fee's will increase from $2,000 to $8,500
- Transportation fees will increase between $6,500 and $11,400 per home.
Based on the 2020 census, one-in-four Spokane families are under-housed and this increase alone will price out nearly 8,000 more families trying to buy a home in Spokane, Spokane REALTOR® reports.
City council members who voted in favor of this say these impact fees were not keeping pace with the growth of Spokane.