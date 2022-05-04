WSU Logo

Courtesy Washington State University 

PULLMAN, Wash. - More than 4,700 Washington State University (WSU) students are set to graduate this spring, with commencement kicking off this week.

Undergraduates represent the largest portion at 3,678. Of that total, more than 2,500 are being earned by WSU Pullman students. About 1,050 students are earning graduate or professional degrees systemwide.

WSU Pullman is expected to host the largest gathering of soon-to-be graduates, with more than 3,000 students walking during ceremonies this Saturday.

The graduating class from WSU Spokane is made up of 405 students in health and medical fields including nursing, pharmacy and medicine. Three commencement ceremonies for WSU Spokane students will be happening this week. For details, click here.

