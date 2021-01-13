Almost 900 Avista customers without power Tuesday night as parts of the region is under High Wind Warning

The Wind Advisory previously in place for the Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Palouse and Columbia Basin was upgraded to a High Wind Warning. Gusts to 60-miles-per-hour now look to be possible in the areas shaded in burnt orange.

Some utility customers are experiencing power outages. 

AS OF: 2:30 P.M. ON JAN. 13

Avista: 63,259 customers 

Inland Power: 16,154 customers

Kootenai Electric: 15,874 customers

Northern Lights: 11,710 customers

Vera Water and Power: 2,000 customers 

Tags