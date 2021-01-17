SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 7,400 homes and businesses across the Inland Northwest are still without power five days after an intense windstorm swept through the area.
Crews from all the major utility providers have worked around the clock since Wednesday to restore power to the 100,000 customers who lost it at the peak of the storm.
According to Avista's outage map, 7,418 homes and businesses are still without power. The utility company said crews have restored power to 87 percent of Avista customers, they're now working on the remaining 500 individual outages across their service territory.
In a statement posted on the outage map website, Avista says crews are facing rough conditions like heavily forested areas with snow, downed trees, and downed power poles that are making it difficult for crews to repair lines in remote areas in Kootenai and Shoshone Counties.
Both Inland Power and Kootenai Electric have less than 100 customers without power and they expect to fully restore power sometime Sunday or Monday. However, those restoration times could change depending on the individual outages.
If you do not have power, Spokane County Emergency Management can help with the following situations:
- If a home is severely damaged and the individual/family needs help, is unable to do the work themselves and does not have insurance.
- If a home is uninhabitable and the individual/family needs shelter.
- If an individual needs power due to medical reasons.
For assistance, customers in the City of Spokane can call 311 and customers in Spokane County can call 509-755-CITY (2489) 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.
