The Wind Advisory previously in place for the Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Palouse and Columbia Basin was upgraded to a High Wind Warning. Gusts to 60-miles-per-hour now look to be possible in the areas shaded in burnt orange.
Some utility customers are experiencing power outages.
AS OF: 5:00 P.M. ON JAN. 13
Avista: 55,562 customers
Inland Power: 15,717 customers
Kootenai Electric: 14,945 customers
Northern Lights: 6,550 customers
Vera Water and Power: 1,000 customers
