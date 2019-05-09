More than a dozen agencies take part in disaster training at Fairchild Air Force Base

SPOKANE, Wash. - It looks like something out of an action movie, a situation no one wants to think about.
"We have a lot of aircraft here and need to be ready in case one of these bad days happens," Airway Heights Fire Chief Mitch Metzger said.
But emergency crews need to be prepared. So on Thursday, May 8, first responders from Fairchild Air Force Base and Airway Heights conducted a large-scale accident response exercise.
"A F-22 aircraft and F-18 aircraft collided midair, with one crashing on base and the other here and near the waste treatment plant," Metzger said describing the simulation scenario.
The mass casualty scenario included explosions, a rescue helicopter, actors simulating injuries and a full response from emergency crews from more than a dozen agencies.
"If something goes down we need to have some experience. You don't want to learn the first time showing up on scene," Metzger said."
Metzger said that training together is extremely important in case a real disaster were to ever happen.