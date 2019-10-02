Update 2:52pm 

SPOKANE, Wash. - Power has been restored to about 3,000 Avista customers following an outage on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Avista, the outage was first reported at about 12:36 pm. Approximately 2,991 customers were impacted. 

Crews patrolled power lines and equipment to identify the cause of the interruption. Power was rerouted and restored to all impacted customers at approximately 1:57 pm.

At this time, Avista has not yet determined a cause of the outage. They will continue to investigate. 

Previous Coverage:

SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 3,000 Avista customers are reportedly without power in the Hillyard area Wednesday. 

According to Avista, 3,014 customers lost power at approximately 12:36 pm. The estimated time for restoration is set for 3:30 pm. 

The reason for the outages is currently under investigation.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

