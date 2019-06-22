More than 23,000 containers of infant formula sold at Walmart recalled for possible metal contamination

ALLEGAN, Mich. - A brand of infant formula is being recalled because of potential metal contamination.
The Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron is sold exclusively at Walmart. The Perrigo Company issued the voluntary, nationwide recall of the products' 35-ounce, 992-gram containers.
There are 23,388 containers of formula affected by the recall, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
No adverse effects have been reported to date, but the recall is being initiated as a precaution.
Consumers who may have purchased the formula should look for lot Code C26EVFV with a "use by" date of February 26, 2021 on the bottom of the package.
Any consumers who bought this product should discontinue use and visit any Walmart store for a refund.
Consumers with any health-related questions should contact their healthcare provider.
Consumers with questions about Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron can contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.