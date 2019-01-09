SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 70 schools in eastern Washington and north Idaho are expected to sign up to participate in the Fit for Bloomsday program ahead of the big race in May.
That would mean more than 7,000 kids would be taking part in the ten-week running and walking program , according to a release from race director Don Kardong.
Schools have until Jan. 23 to sign up for the program.
“We get outstanding support for this program from principals, teachers, PE instructors and parent volunteers, as well as sponsorship support from CHAS Health,” Kardong said in the release. “The community has really rallied around the goal of improving the fitness of kids in the region.”
Fit for Bloomsday is in its 34th year and was developed by Bloomsday volunteers in cooperation with PE teachers, coaches and parents in the Spokane are..
The 10-week program prepares kids to run or walk Bloomsday while also teaching them about fitness, nutrition and safety. Special coupons from Mobius and the Garland Theater are given to kids who participate to help motivate them to stick with the program until the end.
Schools can sign up for Fit for Bloomsday by downloading an application form from Bloomsday’s web site www.bloomsdayrun.org and returning it to the Bloomsday office by Jan. 23.
Kids and adults who want to sign-up for the 43rd annual Lilac Bloomsday Run can register online now by visiting the website as well.