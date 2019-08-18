More than 100 gather in New York City for gun control rally

More than 100 gun control rallies are being held across the nation this weekend demanding congress to take action to reduce gun violence.
In New York City on Sunday, at least 100 people turned out for the rally.
They are calling for a "Red Flag" law aimed at potentially dangerous gun owners and they want background checks on all gun sales.
"I've been with Moms Demand Action as soon as the Sandy Hook massacre happened, and I still can't believe that Congress did nothing after what happened at Sandy Hook.," says Bonnie Chalek. "So I've been relentless in contacting my representatives pretty much on a daily basis to work for better, saner gun laws to make our community safer."
Rally organizers are reportedly spending nearly $1 million on television ads targeting key republican senators.