Right now power companies in North Idaho are reporting power outages.
According to an outage map on Avista's website, more than 7,000 homes and business in north Idaho and eastern Washington are without power. Most of of those outages are in Sandpoint with 2,438 homes and businesses in the dark.
According to Northern Lights Power outage map, 6,127 homes and businesses are without power.
No estimate was given as to when power would be restored.
