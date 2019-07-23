UPDATE, JULY 23, 2019 AT 11:00 PM:
Avista's outage map is now reporting that more than 20,000 homes and businesses are without power in the Inland Northwest following powerful thunderstorms.
Inland Power and Light is reporting more than 2,000 homes and businesses are without power.
There is no estimated time for power restoration.
This is a developing story. KHQ will update this post as more information becomes available.
UPDATE:
The Avista outage map is now showing over 17,000 home and businesses are without power because of Tuesday night's storms.
This story is developing, check back updates.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
More than 10,000 homes and businesses across the Inland Northwest are without power following powerful thunderstorms that moved through the region Tuesday night.
According to Avista's outage map, approximately 10,942 homes and businesses without power.
Inland Power and Light is reporting 913 homes and businesses in their service area are without power.