More than 40 people were hurt after after a Delta flight dumped fuel on a Los Angeles schoolyard and school buildings during a midair emergency.
NBC News reports the emergency was declared shortly after the jet departed from the Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, January 14, in route to China.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, least 17 kids and nine adults at Park Avenue Elementary were treated for minor injuries after being exposed to jet fuel. Another 16 people were treated from other schools that were also exposed to jet fuel.
No one had to be transported from the schools to a hospital and no evacuation orders were put in place.
Students and staff were also being treated for skin irritation or breathing problems after being exposed to the fuel, according to the school district.
Delta confirmed in a statement that Flight 89 to Shanghai experienced an engine issue that required it to return to LAX shortly after takeoff. It didn't comment on where exactly the fuel was dumped.
The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into reports that school children were being treated for fuel exposure.
