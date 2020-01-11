Inland Power Outage 1/11/2020

Courtesy of Inland Power & Light

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - After a powerful snowstorm moved through the Inland Northwest Friday, nearly 3,000 people in Stevens County are waking up without power. 

As of 6:47 am on Saturday, January 11, Inland Power was reporting 2,844 customers were without power. 

Inland Power is currently estimating power will be restored by 12:24 pm on Saturday. 

An additional 96 Inland Power customers in Spokane County were also listed as without power. Their power is estimated to return by 10:25 am.

