More than 800 lbs of marijuana seized by Idaho State Police

Courtesy of Idaho State Police

CLARK COUNTY, Idaho - A traffic stop in Clark County yielded more than 800 lbs. of marijuana.

On Saturday, Dec. 15, Idaho State Police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 15 north of Dubois. They stopped 37-year-old Jonathan Speckman of Hainesville Illinois for a traffic violation.

During the stop, an ISP K9 detected the presence of drugs. 

A search warrant was issued for the pickup and trailer Speckman was driving. More than 800 lbs of marijuana was discovered, the value of which is more than $3 million. 

Speckman was booked into the Clark County Jail for trafficking marijuana. 

Tags

KHQ Local News Web Producer

Recommended for you