While there has only been one confirmed case of coronavirus in the state of Washington, the number of people who are under public health supervision is more than 700.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, there are 712 people who are being monitored due to exposure to the coronavirus. That number includes people who are close contacts of laboratory confirmed cases and people who have returned from China in the past 14 days.
This group of people are being monitored under the supervision of public health officials.
The Department of Health has also established a call center to address further questions regarding the virus. Anyone with questions about the virus' status in Washington, how its spread and what to do if they have symptoms is asked to call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
