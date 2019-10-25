SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 1,900 Sacred Heart members of the Washington State Nurses Association voted to authorize a strike Thursday and Friday, according to a release by the Washington State Nurses Association.
Voting lasted two days, and in that time, Sacred Heart nurses overwhelming voted to start the 10-day notification process to strike.
According to the Washington State Nurses Association, Scared Heart nurses rejected Providence's proposals that made cuts to earned benefits and lobbied for safe staffing and working conditions to help give patients the best access to care.
Scared Heart nurses will return to the bargaining table on Oct. 29 to continue negotiations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.