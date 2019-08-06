SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- If you open your window Tuesday night, chances are you'll smell a BBQ and see a party, but don't be alarmed if the police show up. They were probably invited.
The first Tuesday in August is dedicated to celebrating a "Night Out Against Crime."
Thirty eight million neighborhoods across the United States have been holding celebrations for the past 36 years.
It's a day to get to know your neighbors, talk with city council members, and meet your local firefighters and police officers to talk about what types of crimes you're seeing on your block and what you want to see changed.
Susan Prindiville is an apartment manager for a complex on N. Crescent Street. So far in 2019, there have been almost 100 home burglaries in the Northeast district, where the complex is located.
"We're tired of the crime," Prindville said. "We're tired of what's going on, and if we ban together, we can overcome it. Everyone can live happy, safe lives here."
More than 80 neighborhoods in the Spokane area are hosting parties Tuesday night.
C.O.P.S Executive Director Patrick Striker said Tuesday is the time to get your neighbor's cell phone number, bring back a sense of community and get to know the officers patrolling you neighborhood.
"I don't know of any other city that has as many as we do," Striker said. " That's just a great thing to see, how many people get behind this."
There are several other, bigger "Night Out Against Crime" parties happening Tuesday night.
Some of the many events include:
- Prairie View Water Park is hosting a band, dinner and fire trucks until 9 p.m.
- Hamblem Park Presbyterian Church is having a band, dinner and helicopter party until 8:30 p.m.
- Shorty Combs Park in Airway Heights is having dinner and kids activities until 7:30 p.m.
- Green Bluff Grange is having an ice cream party until 7 p.m.
- The Elk Scope Office is hosting an event until 7:30 p.m.