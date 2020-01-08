SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 30 years ago, a group of friends convinced the leading rock bands of the time to come to Spokane for the "Monsters of Rock" tour.
More than 30,000 fans packed Joe Albi Stadium on July 20, 1988 to see Van Halen, Scorpions, Dokken, Kingdom Come and an up-and-coming group named Metallica.
Now, a documentary about the concert is being made and when the script writer, Josh Nicholson heard that the original site would be torn town, he set out to send Joe Albi stadium off with a bang.
However, it will depend on whether Spokane Public Schools will allow a temporary exception to current policy at the stadium and allow alcohol sales and consumption at the concert.
That decision will be considered at a School Board work session on Wednesday, January 8.
