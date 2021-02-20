This morning in Spokane there is a chance to see snow. In terms of accumulation, we are talking about less than a half of an inch. When we are not seeing snowflakes cloudy skies are expected. The Cascades on the other hand are looking at another 6-8". If you do have weekend travel plans that will bring you across the passes please check conditions before you head out the door. We are also seeing winds pick up across the Inland Northwest which will continue to make travel challenging.
An area of low pressure pushing into the Gulf of Alaska is creating an atmospheric river set up. Models are showing this will bring snow in Spokane during the early morning hours. As temperatures rise more of a wintry mix is anticipated. That mix can be expected for the passes too. This set up is kicking up the winds too. Sunday will be breezy with sustained winds around 15mph. Gusts can be expected in the 25-30mph range as well.
