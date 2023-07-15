SAN DIEGO, Cali. — Morgan Wallen celebrated the Chapin family on July 14 with free tickets to his show in San Diego and a check donation to the Ethan's Smile Foundation.
Ethan Chapin was one of the four University of Idaho victims found murdered on November 13, 2022.
On Mother's Day of last year, Ethan sent his mom the new Morgan Wallen song, "Thought You Should Know". Wallen had written it for his own mother. After discovering how much the song meant to the Chapins, Wallen invited them to one of his performances for his One Night at a Time World Tour.
Stacy Chapin wrote in an Instagram post that "it was one of the kindest gestures in my life. I still cannot believe it happened, and it isn't easy to recognize that it all came at a massive cost to our family."