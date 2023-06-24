SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting on Saturday morning in north Spokane ended with a crash. Three suspects have been detained.
According to Spokane Police Department, multiple callers reported a drive-by shooter near Dakota and Carlisle at around 7:30 a.m. The situation is under investigation, however SPD said no injuries were reported in the shooting.
While the search was underway for the suspect, a crash was reported at Crestline and Francis just after 8 a.m., with at least two vehicles involved. Multiple units from Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene for extrication.
SPD is still investigating the crash and was unable to confirm the extent of any injuries or cause of the crash at this time. They did state the three people were detained in relation to the morning's drive-by.