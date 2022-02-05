A massive rescue effort to save a young boy trapped in a deep well for more than four days in Morocco is over and sadly, the boy died before rescuers could reach him.
The boy's body was recovered Saturday night.
The frantic rescue effort captured the world's attention as online messages of support poured in from around the world.
The boy fell into the 100-foot deep well near his home on Tuesday.
Crews lowered a rope to send oxygen and water down to the boy as well as a camera to monitor him as they dug a tunnel into the hillside to reach him.
However, during the dig they ran into a large rock that slowed them down.
Morocco's King has expressed his condolences to the boy's parents.