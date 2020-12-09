SPOKANE, Wash. - A program is now available to help Spokane homeowners impacted by COVID-19 make payments on their past-due home mortgages. SNAP Financial Access (SFA) is able to help with up to six months of mortgage payments.
This program is available until the CARES Act funds are exhausted, but is for county residents only, not city residents.
Requirements:
- This program is intended for residents were were adversely affected by COVID-19 that caused them to be unable to afford their mortgage payments at no fault of their own.
- Missed payments prior to April 2020 are not considered COVID-19 related.
- Only those who are currently past due on payments are eligible.
- One-on-one mortgage counseling required.
Finances:
Household Size: 1 - Monthly Income Cap: $3,613
Household Size: 2 - Monthly Income Cap: $4,129
Household Size: 3 - Monthly Income Cap: $4,646
Household Size: 4 - Monthly Income Cap: $5,158
Household Size: 5 - Monthly Income Cap: $5,575
Household Size: 6 - Monthly Income Cap: $5,988
Household Size: 7 - Monthly Income Cap: $6,400
Household Size: 8 - Monthly Income Cap: $6,813
