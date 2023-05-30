MOSCOW, Idaho – This month marks 16 years since Moscow Police Officer Lee Newbill was killed in the line of duty. The community, and fellow officers, work to ensure Newbill is never forgotten.
Officer Newbill was shot to death as he rushed to try to help other potential victims when shots were being fired at random in May of 2007. Gunman Jason Hamilton also murdered his wife Crystal and church caretaker Paul Bauer.
Hamilton fired multiple shots from a nearby church at the Latah County Sheriff’s Office and dispatch center. An LCSO deputy and U of I student were also hit by the gunfire but survived. Hamilton later turned the gun on himself.
The senseless violence shocked the tight-knit town. There have been multiple efforts to continue to honor Newbill’s legacy in the years that followed.
Everyone Moscow Police Officer now wears a patch with an image of a clocktower on it set to 1:49, Officer Newbill’s badge number. The community also gathers for a kid’s safety fair on the first Saturday of June. The event is one Officer Newbill once assisted with.
“He was a fine man,” said organizer Jon Kimberling. “Every one of those people who put on a uniform every day are risking potentially everything. It's very fitting we continue to do this.”
The event has been going on since 2004. It was renamed ‘Officer Newbill Kid’s Safety Fair’ after the tragedy.
Kimberling has been involved with the fair since it began. He says it’s an excellent way to encourage safety and provide a place for positive interaction between residents and first responders.
The event is Saturday, June 3 from 10-2 at the Eastside Marketplace parking lot. Families from all over are encouraged to attend. There will be car seat checks, free bike helmets, water safety tips, and even a bike giveaway. For more information, visit: https://www.officernewbillkidssafetyfair.org/