MOSCOW, Idaho - Students at Moscow High School had a harrowing morning on Wednesday after an active shooter threat was reported.
At around 10 a.m., the school went into lockdown after the report was made. A large response was made by Moscow Police Department (MPD) out of an abundance of caution. However, investigators determined there is no immediate threat at this time.
In an update from MPD, they stated the high school lifted its lockdown around 11 a.m. However, the public is still prohibited from coming and going to the campus at this time.
All students were accounted for, and no injures were reported. Parents are encouraged to call their kids but remain away from the area for now.
MPD officers are in the process of notifying and clearing other schools in the area, and the incident is under investigation.