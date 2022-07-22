MOSCOW, Idaho - A Moscow man has been found guilty of felony battery of an officer after Post Falls Police say he bit an officer while being arrested.
Kieran Gordon was convicted Wednesday of battery of an officer, resisting an officer and battery stemming from a confrontation at a North Idaho Hotel in January.
Post Falls Police say Gordon hit a sixteen-year-old while in the lobby, and was physically and verbally combative with the law enforcement officers who were called to investigate the incident.
Gordon was arrested and bit a Post Falls Police Department officer while the officer was attempting to buckle him in a patrol vehicle.
Gordon will be sentenced on October 3.